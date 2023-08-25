Donald Trump returns to social media site X with mug shot post

Reuters

August 25

Former President Donald Trump returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post on Thursday showing his mug shot from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day.

With his post, an appeal for donations, Trump reclaimed direct access to the public on the platform that banned him following the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

On November 19, the San Francisco-based app reversed its position under billionaire Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” who bought Twitter on October 2.

Trump, who had over 88 million followers when Twitter banned him, posted a photo on Thursday of the mug shot with the words: "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!"

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in January 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol.

He used Twitter and other social media platforms to claim that his defeat in the 2020 election was due to widespread voter fraud and to share other conspiracy theories.

