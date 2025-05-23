Tokyo [Japan], May 23 (ANI): Highlighting India's fight against cross-border terrorism, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday asserted that the all-party delegation are visiting different countries in the world to apprise the global community about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Advertisement

Jha was interacting with Ambassadors and diplomats of Brazil, Australia, Colombia, Greece and South Korea in Japan's Tokyo.

The Janata Dal (United) MP, who is leading one of the seven all-party delegations, stressed that India today is a victim of terrorism, and it could be any other country in the future.

Advertisement

Pointing out Islamabad's involvement in cross-border terrorism, he further mentioned that Pakistan funds terrorists, trains them and sends them to India.

"We are going to different countries to apprise the world that today it is India and tomorrow it could be you also. So don't be a fence-sitter. Fight against terrorism is for everyone. We are representing our people; we are going all over the world to apprise about the cross-border terrorism of Pakistan. It is state-sponsored terrorism. They finance it, they fund it, they train them and they send them to India and to other parts of the world also," Jha Said.

Advertisement

"Every terrorist activity in the world has some or other link in Pakistan, so this time our Prime Minister has also said it is a new normal. Enough is enough...if anything happens to our citizens, we will hit back; we will retaliate," he added.

In a reference to his home state Bihar's connection with Buddhism, Jha said, "I come from the state of Bihar, where Buddhism is born. Buddhism is for 'Ahimsa' - for peace."

An All-Party Parliamentary delegation from India, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha is on a visit to Japan from May 22 to 24.

On Thursday, the delegation met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The delegation also met Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and current Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-India Association, as well as Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security. Both leaders affirmed Japan's continued support for India's efforts against terrorism, the official statement added.

The Indian delegation also held an interaction with leading Japanese think tanks, briefing participants on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism. Participants expressed strong support for India's counterterrorism stance during the discussions.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)