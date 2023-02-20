Don't forget about Napoleon: Russia chides Macron

Moscow, February 19

Russia on Sunday scolded Emmanuel Macron over remarks about wanting to see Russia defeated, saying Moscow still remembered the fate of Napoleon Bonaparte and accusing the French president of duplicitous diplomacy with the Kremlin.

Macron told paper Le Journal du Dimanche France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine but had never wanted to “crush” it.

“France did not begin with Macron, and the remains of Napoleon, revered at the state level, rest in the centre of Paris. France and Russia should understand,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. — Reuters