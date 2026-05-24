New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted that India is among the few countries in the world with strong relations and real interests in the Gulf and that it wants peace and stability in the region.

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Addressing a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently in India, Jaishankar said, "India today is one of the very few countries that has very strong relations with the United States, with Israel, with Iran, and with the Gulf countries. We have real interests there. For us, the challenge is how to maintain all these relationships, protect our equities, and advance our interests. We don't look at it as a zero-sum game. Having said that, there are general principles: we want peace and stability in the region, the welfare of our diaspora is crucial, and as a big importer of energy, keeping prices down for global growth is vital."

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He reiterated India's strong interest in safe and unimpeded maritime commerce through the region and added, "We want energy markets not to be distorted or constrained because it has a cost implication for our people."

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He added that India's priorities in the region included peace, stability, protection of the Indian diaspora and secure maritime trade routes.

"I would say there are some general principles by which we would approach this region. Obviously, we want peace and stability in the region. For us, the welfare, the well-being of the diaspora is crucial. We want to see energy prices go down because we are a very big importer of energy, and much of it comes from that region. As I stated in my remarks, we are very much in favour of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce through the region."

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The External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's position regarding the regional and global conflicts through five key points- dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward; support for safe and unimpeded maritime commerce; demand respect for international law; against weaponisation of market shares and resources and a belief in the value of trusted partnerships, resilient supply chains to derisk the global economy.

Meanwhile, US Secretary Rubio indicated that "significant progress" has been made in ongoing diplomatic efforts concerning Iran, stating that an announcement could be possible later today regarding a deal with Iran.

Any potential breakthrough over the Strait of Hormuz would depend on Iran accepting and complying with a proposed framework under discussion, Rubio said, stressing that Tehran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Rubio suggested that further announcements on the issue could come later in the day from US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

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