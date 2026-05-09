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Home / World / Doubles of Flavour: EAM enjoys "true taste" of Trinidad &amp; Tobago with PM Persad-Bissessar

Doubles of Flavour: EAM enjoys "true taste" of Trinidad & Tobago with PM Persad-Bissessar

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ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 9 (ANI): India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar got a taste of Trinidad and Tobago's famous street food, doubles, alongside Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Saturday, celebrating both culinary delight and cultural connection.

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PM Persad-Bissessar described the moment as a chance to share the essence of Trinidad and Tobago with the Indian diplomat.

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In a post on X, she wrote, "Today, India's Minister of External Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, got a true taste of one of Trinidad and Tobago's most beloved local delights - doubles. Beyond diplomacy and discussions, it was an opportunity to share the warmth, flavour and spirit of the Trinidad and Tobago people. From India to Trinidad, our bonds continue to grow stronger through friendship, culture and shared heritage."

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Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation tour, also held extensive discussions with PM Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties."

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Doubles, a popular street food in Trinidad and Tobago, consists of three key elements: cumin and turmeric-laced bara (fried bread), flavorful channa (chickpeas), and spicy-sweet, tangy sauces and chutneys. According to The New York Times, doubles were invented in the 1930s by Emamool Deen and his wife, Raheman Rasulan, as an affordable, filling meal for locals.

Their son, Badru Deen, described it as "resistance food," highlighting its roots in resilience and community.

Deen's father, Emamool, and his wife, Raheman Rasulan, experienced substantial poverty. In the 1930s, looking to make extra money for his family, Emamool Deen sold the family goat to buy bulk oil and dried channa, affordable ingredients readily available to them. First, he made and sold fried channa and later saucy channa on bara. Eventually, people started requesting two baras with their saucy channa ahead of busy workdays, and doubles were born, as per The New York Times.

From official meetings to the streets of Port of Spain, Jaishankar's visit showcased a blend of diplomacy, culture, and friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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