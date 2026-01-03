Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants capsizes near Gambia

Banjul [Gambia], January 3 (ANI/WAM): Dozens of people are still missing after a boat carrying more than 200 migrants capsized off the coast of Gambia, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Advertisement

The ministry said 96 people were rescued and seven bodies recovered after the accident on Wednesday. The boat involved in the accident was found on a sandbank.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, 10 of the survivors are in a critical condition. The people on board the boat are believed to be from several African countries.

Advertisement

Every year, migrants from Gambia, Senegal and other countries in western Africa attempt to reach the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago, and thus the European Union in search of a better life. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)