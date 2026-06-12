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Home / World / Dr Yvan Hutin, WHO Country Representative to India, presents credentials to MEA Secretary (West)

Dr Yvan Hutin, WHO Country Representative to India, presents credentials to MEA Secretary (West)

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ANI
Updated At : 11:58 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Dr Yvan J-F. Hutin, Country Representative of the World Health Organization to India, on Friday presented his credentials to Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Sibi George wished him a successful tenure.

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"Secretary (West) Sibi George received credentials from Dr Yvan J.-F. Hutin as the Country Representative of the World Health Organization to India. Secretary (West) wished him a successful tenure in India," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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Dr Hutin assumed office as the WHO Representative to India in May 2026.

Before taking up his role in India, Dr Hutin headed the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Department at WHO Headquarters, spearheading international efforts to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

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With over 30 years of experience in global public health, Dr Hutin has expertise in clinical medicine, epidemiology, infectious diseases and health leadership. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree in Hepato-Gastroenterology from France and a Master's degree in Clinical Tropical Medicine from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. He also served with the Epidemic Intelligence Service of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and later earned a PhD from the Swiss Tropical Institute.

Throughout his career, Dr Hutin has worked in several regions, including Africa, Europe and Asia, with assignments in countries such as Burkina Faso and Uganda, as well as at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Sweden. During more than two decades with the WHO at the country, regional and headquarters levels, he has contributed significantly to a range of global health initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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