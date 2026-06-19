DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Dragon Boat Festival links modern China to traditions more than 2,000 years old

Dragon Boat Festival links modern China to traditions more than 2,000 years old

The tradition of dragon boat races was born from the story that people raced out in boats to search for the poet who according to legend drowned himself

article_Author
AP
Beijing, Updated At : 04:08 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Competitors take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong, on Friday. AP/PTI
Advertisement

The Dragon Boat Festival was celebrated Friday across mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan with colourful boat races, lion dances and other festivities.

Advertisement

The more than 2,000-year-old holiday is best known for its sporting events, but its origins are rooted in Chinese history and ancient beliefs about health, protection and harmony with nature.

Advertisement

"The Dragon Boat Festival is probably the richest and most diverse of all traditional Chinese festivals," said Tsinghua University's history professor Liu Xiaofeng.

Advertisement

"Across different regions, people developed a wide variety of traditions based on ideas connected to the summer solstice and the balance of yin and yang."

The festival is widely associated with the ancient poet Qu Yuan, who according to legend drowned himself more than 2,000 years ago. The tradition of dragon boat races was born from the story that people raced out in boats to search for the poet and threw rice into the river so fish would not eat his body.

Advertisement

A three-day race in Beijing features men's, women's and mixed dragon boat races over distances of 100, 200 and 500 meters. Teams from Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi and Guangdong will compete throughout the holiday weekend.

Guided by the thunderous beat of their drummers, crews pulled their paddles through the water in unison, each boat surging toward the finish line as spectators cheered them on.

Others watched the races at home as they enjoyed a traditional sticky rice treat known as "zongzi" with their families.

Beijing's 2026 celebrations will continue through June 21 at the capital's Grand Canal.

"The competition helped strengthen our team spirit," said Li Maoshan, a participant in Friday's races. "It also gave us an opportunity to demonstrate the spirit of perseverance and hard work."

Participants in Hong Kong's dragon boat races on Friday wore costumes including a cartoon version of Chinese Taoist deity Ne Zha.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts