Home / World / DRDO, DGA, France ink Technical Agreement to deepen collaboration in defence

DRDO, DGA, France ink Technical Agreement to deepen collaboration in defence

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A Technical Agreement has been signed between Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France to deepen collaboration in defence research and development, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat and National Armaments Director, DGA France Lieutenant General Gael Diaz de Tuesta inked the agreement at DRDO Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations/entities to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges. It provides a formal framework for joint research and training programs, testing activities, exchange of information, organisation of workshops, seminars etc. to enhance the skill and knowledge in defence R&D.

Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, know-how and technologies will be available to both countries. Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include Aeronautical platforms, Unmanned vehicles, Advanced Materials for defence applications, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Space, Navigation, Advanced Propulsion, Advanced Sensors, Quantum Technologies, Underwater Technologies and other areas of mutual interest, as per the statement.

Both sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will significantly contribute to national security and global defence technology advancements.

In a similar vein, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the beginning of Exercise Garuda-25, a bilateral air exercise with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), marking another step in the growing defence partnership between the two nations.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1990333566534996168?s=20

IAF wrote on Monday on X, "#ExerciseGaruda25 takes off. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies, commencing coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air exercise. The engagement reinforces strong interoperability and deep defence cooperation between the two Air Forces.-- said the Indian Air Force."

The 8th edition of Exercise Garuda is being held at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16 to 27, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

