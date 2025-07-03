Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead, 14 others wounded
The shooting happened outside a restaurant and lounge in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood
Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalised following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said on Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.
The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.
Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.
No one was in custody, police said.
