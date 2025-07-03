DT
PT
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / World / Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead, 14 others wounded

Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead, 14 others wounded

The shooting happened outside a restaurant and lounge in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood
article_Author
AP
Chicago, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalised following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said on Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

