 Driver detained as truck crashes near White House; Nazi flag found : The Tribune India

Driver detained as truck crashes near White House; Nazi flag found

After crashing once, the driver hit the barriers a second time

Driver detained as truck crashes near White House; Nazi flag found

A view of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House, as the US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies investigate the incident, in Washington, US, on Tuesday. Reuters



Reuters

Washington, May 22

The US Secret Service said it had detained the driver of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night, perhaps intentionally, but that there were no injuries or ongoing danger.

A Reuters witness said investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck, which crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, adjacent to the White House grounds.

Officers retrieved the flag and plastic evidence bags that had been laid out on the sidewalk following the crash and placed them in the back of the U-Haul, a Reuters photographer said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said on Twitter.

US Park Police would file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, he added.

WUSA television showed video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards, with uniformed law-enforcement officers and a dog approaching the vehicle. A remote-controlled robot pried open the truck's rear door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.

Chris Zaboji, a witness to the crash, posted a brief video on social media showing the truck driving into the barricades.

The video was verified by Reuters. After crashing once, the driver hit the barriers a second time, he said.

Zaboji, 25, an airline pilot who lives in Washington, said he had just finished jogging on the National Mall and was walking home when he heard a loud crash.

“I looked back and saw that the U-Haul van had rammed into the barricade. I backed away behind a guy on a golf cart and took the video on my phone. After I saw it rammed again I didn't want to be anywhere near the truck and left,” Zaboji said.

A previous tweet from the Secret Service's Guglielmi said nobody from the White House or Secret Service was injured.

The exact location of President Joe Biden at the time was unclear. He met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the White House earlier on Monday evening.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service, the Washington Post reported, citing a hotel official, while the Secret Service said some roads and pedestrian walkways around the park were closed.

A spokesperson for the Washington Fire Department said a call came in at 9:40 p.m. (0140 GMT) for what was described as a suspicious package investigation.

Soon there was a major law-enforcement and public safety response, before investigators determined the contents of the mostly empty truck were harmless.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

3
Chandigarh

Punjab govt gives approval for shorter route construction to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Chandigarh

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

6
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

8
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

9
Bathinda

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

10
Himachal

15 bikes, pickup truck of Manali rental union vandalised in Leh

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

India makes tests mandatory for cough syrup export after overseas deaths

India changes export policy on cough syrups, government lab certification must

Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 70 chi...

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investments in India

PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investments in India

Rahul Gandhi’s midnight hitch hikes truck ride from Delhi to sister Priyanka’s house in Shimla

Rahul Gandhi’s hitch hikes truck ride at midnight from Delhi to sister Priyanka’s house in Shimla

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Banerjee Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee , discuss ordinance on administrative services

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ...


Cities

View All

BSF intercepts fifth Pak drone in four days along IB in Punjab's Amritsar

BSF intercepts fifth Pak drone in four days along IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

AAP MLA Kotfatta gets bail from HC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta gets bail from HC

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Adhere to heat wave advisory, people told

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1 in money laundering case

Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1 in money laundering case

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

Punjab CM to meet Mamata Banerjee over ordinance row

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year

Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year

Ludhiana MC begins trial of electric vehicle charging station

Haryana man arrested for stealing 350 quintals of rice

Two friends die, one gets critically injured after speeding car hits them at Khanna

Irked residents write to govt, seek action against offenders

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme