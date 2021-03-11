Driver killed, eight injured in train accident in China

Beijing, June 4
A passenger train accident in southwestern China on Saturday killed the driver and injured eight people, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
As the Guangzhou-bound train was about to enter a tunnel in Guizhou province, it ploughed into debris deposited on the tracks by a mudslide, derailing two carriages and killing the driver, CCTV reported.
Of the eight injured, seven were passengers and one was a member of the train staff. All other 136 passengers were safe.
The derailed train is a D-class train service that moves at a slower speed than the country’s fastest G-class high-speed trains.
The accident on Saturday morning happened during a long-weekend which typically sees heavier passenger flows as people take advantage of the public holiday to travel inter-city.
China’s rail network, with an operating route length of about 150,000 km, is the second largest in the world. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police