Drone attack triggers explosion on US-owned LNG tanker at Egyptian port

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Cairo [Egypt], July 30 (ANI): An explosion rocked a US-owned and operated liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel at Egypt's Damietta Port following a drone strike on Wednesday, raising fears that the Middle East conflict is spilling over into critical new energy hubs beyond its traditional Gulf theatre.

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Quoting maritime security firm Ambrey, Al Jazeera reported that the explosion occurred during cargo discharge operations at the port.

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The UK-based maritime security company Ambrey identified the ship as the US-owned floating storage vessel Energos Winter, revealing that it was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle while berthed at the facility.

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources subsequently confirmed that a fire broke out involving a storage vessel and a tugboat at Damietta Port, adding that no casualties were reported.

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"The situation was dealt with immediately in accordance with the emergency plans ... and firefighting and safety teams at the site," the ministry said in a Facebook post, while remaining silent on what triggered the blaze.

The assault at Damietta capped one of the most tumultuous days in the region in recent weeks. Barely hours earlier, military forces from the US and Saudi Arabia launched coordinated strikes targeting Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) positions across Iraq. The joint operation marked Riyadh's first official acknowledgement of participating in direct combat alongside Washington against Tehran-aligned groups, following a fresh wave of attacks on American positions and the breakdown of a brief operational pause.

In a parallel escalation overnight, Iran confirmed that it had launched a salvo of missiles targeting US military installations in Jordan alongside maritime operations against vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran also turned down a diplomatic proposal from Oman aimed at joint administration of the critical maritime choke point, underscoring a complete freeze in de-escalation efforts.

Reacting to the multi-front developments, US President Donald Trump delivered a scathing threat against adversary forces.

"We'll be hitting them hard," Fox News quoted Trump as saying. "We're going to beat the fucking shit out of them."

The aggressive declaration came shortly after Trump had abruptly halted American bombardment campaigns, claiming military leadership considered the initial phase of operations complete, a pause that now stands fully revoked.

The strikes on the Egyptian terminal highlight the acute vulnerability of energy facilities across the Middle East. Damietta serves as one of Cairo's primary natural gas export hubs, and any disruption to its supply lines sends direct shockwaves to global market observers tracking threats to crucial sea lanes and fuel infrastructure.

Reacting instantly to the geopolitical shock, Brent crude futures surged by over 8 per cent to trade back above USD 90 per barrel, sharply reversing losses from earlier in the week when market participants had briefly priced in hopes of a diplomatic thaw. (ANI)

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