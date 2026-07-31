Drone hangars, fuel depot destroyed at US base in Kuwait: IRGC

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Tehran [Iran], July 31 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has destroyed two drone hangars, along with a fuel storage facility designated for military aircraft and helicopters, at the US-operated Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait, according to a statement reported by Iranian state-owned media.

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Addressing the citizens of Kuwait on Friday, the IRGC statement affirmed that Tehran's military actions would persist until the complete eviction of US "occupying and looting forces" from the region.

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The latest escalation in Kuwait follows claims made by Tehran on Thursday regarding a separate retaliatory missile strike on Jordan's al-Azraq airbase. The United States military, however, has refuted Iranian assertions that the strike destroyed American F-35 fighter jets, maintaining that no US aircraft suffered damage and that its forces preserve operational readiness across the region.

Responding to the assertion made by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X, "No US aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks."

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"All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas," it added.

CENTCOM additionally dismissed another Iranian claim alleging that the commercial oil tanker M/T Nora had violated the recently reinstated US blockade on Iranian ports. "More than 20 US warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members remain vigilant and continue to fully enforce the blockade," the command stated.

The US rebuttal comes in response to claims issued by the IRGC earlier, in which it asserted that its aerospace forces launched multiple ballistic missiles aimed at a ramp and maintenance facility inside al-Azraq airbase, where US F-35 fighter jets are stationed. Iran stated the action was carried out in retaliation for a US strike on Qeshm Island that allegedly killed two parents and their child.

The IRGC had claimed that the missile strikes "completely destroyed" three F-35 fighter aircraft and inflicted "heavy damage" on three additional jets, while further alleging that several enemy officers, along with technical and maintenance personnel, were killed in the attack.

"Our region is no place for the infanticidal army that cruelly slaughters innocent families in the middle of the night while they sleep," the IRGC stated, adding that "their struggle, along with Jordan's, will continue until 'the last American occupier is expelled from the Islamic lands'."

Concurrently, the IRGC's Ansar al-Mahdi branch in Zanjan province stated that three of its own personnel, identified by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as Mahmoud Mollajabari, Mohammadreza Cheraghi, and Jamal Amiri, were killed on July 30 while "defending Iran's borders and people" during what it described as a "brutal attack by the criminal terrorist regime of the United States."

These conflicting claims come amidst a sharp surge in regional hostilities following the breakdown of a brief truce established after an April agreement, even as Pakistan noted that diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Washington were persisting in the background.

As part of the renewed combat, Iran subsequently closed the Strait of Hormuz again, disrupting a key maritime passage for Middle Eastern oil and gas shipments. The IRGC stated on Thursday that two oil tankers attempting to navigate through the strait with US backing turned back after one of the vessels caught fire.

The naval blockade follows extensive aerial warfare between the two sides. The US military previously announced it had "successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran", targeting dozens of Revolutionary Guard facilities and military command centres after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran "hard".

In response, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported US strikes hitting Qeshm Island in the Gulf and across multiple sites in Khuzestan province, impacting areas surrounding Abadan, Shadegan, Arvandkenar, and Ahvaz.

The fallout of the conflict has increasingly spilt into neighbouring territories. Jordan's military stated it intercepted five Iranian missiles on Thursday morning for the second consecutive day, confirming no casualties occurred on its soil.

The latest airbase attack in Kuwait comes after its defence ministry had earlier condemned what it described as a "heinous" Iranian strike on a building owned by a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, stating one worker was killed and that the attack caused significant structural damage.

The hostilities, which have broadened across the region since US-Israeli strikes on Iran commenced in February, have also impacted energy infrastructure further west. Egypt confirmed that a drone caused Wednesday's fire at a gas import hub, damaging two vessels.

While Egyptian authorities stated no group had claimed responsibility and that an inquiry was underway "to determine the circumstances of the incident and to take the necessary measures to preserve Egypt's interests and national security", maritime firms identified the damaged assets.

Maritime intelligence firm Kpler identified the affected vessels as the Energos Winter floating storage and regasification vessel and the GasLog Salem tanker, while UK-based maritime security firm Ambrey stated the US-owned and operated floating storage vessel was hit by at least one drone. Port authorities confirmed harbour operations remain fully functional. (ANI)

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