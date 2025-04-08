Drone launched at Israel from east intercepted

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Air Force intercepted (shot down) an unmanned aerial vehicle - done - earlier today that was making its way into Israeli territory from the east.

The vehicle was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory, and no alerts were activated in accordance with policy, reported the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)