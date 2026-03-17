Drone strike triggers fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone; "no casualties" reported

Fujairah [UAE], March 17 (ANI): A fire has erupted within the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone strike at the facility, according to a report by Al Jazeera, citing the local government's media office. The incident occurred at the energy site located approximately 150 km east of Dubai.

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Despite the targeted nature of the attack, authorities have confirmed that there were "no casualties" as a result of the strike. In an immediate response to the outbreak, "emergency teams" were dispatched to the area. These units remain on-site and are currently "dealing with the incident" to contain the situation at the critical regional hub.

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Reporting on the ground operations, Gulf News noted that "Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident" as soon as the alarm was raised. Specialist crews "are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control" and prevent the flames from spreading further through the facility.

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As the Fujairah government continues to monitor developments, local authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours regarding the event on social media platforms. To ensure the dissemination of accurate facts, the government has issued a stern advisory for the community to obtain information only from official sources.

The impact of the regional instability on maritime trade was further highlighted by an official press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas yesterday. The ministry reported that an Indian-flagged vessel, 'Jag Laadki', sailed safely from Fujairah Single Point Mooring after the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked earlier while loading crude oil.

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"On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (on Sunday), carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe," the press release said.

The ministry said measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. "Appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. Coordination with shipping authorities and industry stakeholders is being maintained to support smooth maritime operations," the press release said.

The government also said there have been no incidents involving Indian seafarers in the past 24 hours. "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours," the press release said.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are currently on passage to India.

"Two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG, which had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14, 2026, are currently on passage to India and are scheduled to reach Mundra Port on March 16 and Kandla Port on March 17, respectively," the press release said.

The ministry said 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region and are being monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping. "At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping continues to monitor the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian Missions," the press release said.

Authorities have also been responding to queries and requests for assistance from seafarers and their families. The press release said, "Since the activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, 2,995 phone calls and more than 5,357 emails have been handled from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders seeking information and assistance."

The statement added that hundreds of Indian seafarers have already been repatriated from the Gulf region. The press release said, "DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 276 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations."

The ministry said ports across India are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations amid the evolving maritime situation.

"Ports across the country are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations in view of the evolving maritime situation," the press release said, adding, "The Ministry continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, shipping companies, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers while maintaining the continuity of maritime trade and port operations." (ANI)

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