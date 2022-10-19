Drones 'supplied' to Russia for attacks, Ukraine prepares to cut ties with Iran

Kyiv, October 18

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing four people. Ukraine said the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, though Tehran denied the claim. The minister said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a “bag of evidence” to European powers in doubt. “Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine”, Kuleba stated.

The Kremlin, however, denied that its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. — Reuters

