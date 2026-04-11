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Home / World / Dubai caps foreign flights till May 31 amid Iran crisis

Dubai caps foreign flights till May 31 amid Iran crisis

Indian carriers flag hit, seek govt intervention

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:33 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The Dubai authorities have restricted foreign airlines to just one daily flight to its airports until May 31, citing capacity constraints linked to the Iran crisis, a move that is set to disrupt peak summer schedules and hit airline revenues, as per reports.

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In a communication dated March 27, Dubai Airports informed carriers that they would be limited to one round trip per day to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) during the Northern Summer 2026 season between April 20 and May 31. The directive effectively extends earlier restrictions imposed after the conflict began.

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“Carriers continue to be limited to one rotation per day, until capacity allows more to be facilitated… Additional slots will be allocated if capacity is available,” the communication stated, indicating that airlines may face forced cancellations of previously planned flights during the high-demand period.

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The curbs come at a time when Dubai remains one of the world’s busiest international transit hubs, and Indian airlines had scheduled more flights on the route than carriers from most other countries.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, has raised concerns over the impact of the restrictions, flagging potential revenue losses and market distortion.

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In a letter to the Civil Aviation Secretary last week, the FIA said the continuation of the one-rotation cap was leading to “anti-competitive market conditions” and “substantial revenue losses” for Indian carriers. It urged the Centre to take up the matter with Dubai authorities and push for a rollback of the restrictions.

The grouping also indicated that if the curbs persist, India should consider reciprocal measures on Dubai-based airlines such as Emirates and flydubai.

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