Dubai conducts first aerial taxi test flight

Dubai has successfully completed the first test flight of an aerial taxi, a fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, marking a major step in its efforts to introduce sustainable and next-generation urban transport.

Advertisement

The aerial taxi is designed to offer fast and zero-emission travel within cities, operating with minimal noise and requiring only a small landing footprint.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the achievement reflects the city’s commitment to placing the UAE at the forefront of transformative technologies that drive global progress.

Advertisement

“Further, the successful aerial taxi test flight demonstrates our determination to transform breakthrough technologies into practical solutions that enhance quality of life and set new benchmarks for urban development,” he said.

Conducted by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Joby Aviation, the Joby Aerial Taxi flight took place at a designated site in the Dubai desert.

Advertisement

Mattar Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, said the launch underscored Dubai’s commitment to keeping pace with rapid global transformations and developing future-ready solutions to emerging mobility challenges.

The aircraft has a range of up to 160 kilometres and a top speed of 320 kilometres per hour, with flights such as Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah expected to take just 12 minutes, compared to 45 minutes by car.

The first commercial aerial taxi flights are scheduled for 2026, with station operations launching near Dubai International Airport.

The project is part of a broader strategy under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to integrate advanced transport solutions and enhance quality of life.

“Dubai serves as a launchpad for a global revolution in mobility, and flying our aircraft here represents a pivotal step towards integrating Aerial Taxi services into the fabric of daily life around the world,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation.

Dubai is the first city in the world that has committed to offering urban air mobility services through an advanced vertical take-off and landing infrastructure network for aerial taxis.