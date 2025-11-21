Dubai emergency teams spring to work at IAF Tejas crash site

Dubai [UAE], November 21 (ANI): The Dubai Media Office on Friday said that emergency teams and firefighters have reached the IAF Tejas crash site and are managing the situation.

The Media Office further noted the tragic death of the pilot.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed in the Dubai Air Show 2025, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement.

CDS General Anil Chauhan also expressed regret at the loss of life during the accident.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in its statement.

The plane went down around 2:10 pm local time while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Gulf News reported that spectators at the airshow saw the crash from viewing enclosures near the runway.

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. "It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Gulf News reported tha the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. (ANI)

