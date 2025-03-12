DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

The Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) will bring together 3,000 elite athletes from 40 countries, creating a culturally diverse and vibrant event. The annual competition in five water sport disciplines will take place from March 21 to April 20 at Hamdan Sports Complex.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:31 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], March 12 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) will bring together 3,000 elite athletes from 40 countries, creating a culturally diverse and vibrant event. The annual competition in five water sport disciplines will take place from March 21 to April 20 at Hamdan Sports Complex.

Organised in cooperation with the UAE Swimming Federation and a number of local academies, this event will include competitions in all five watersport events - diving (March 21-23), water polo (April 5), open water swimming (April 5-6), synchronised swimming (April 12-13) and swimming (April 18-20). (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper