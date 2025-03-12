Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

Dubai [UAE], March 12 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) will bring together 3,000 elite athletes from 40 countries, creating a culturally diverse and vibrant event. The annual competition in five water sport disciplines will take place from March 21 to April 20 at Hamdan Sports Complex.

Organised in cooperation with the UAE Swimming Federation and a number of local academies, this event will include competitions in all five watersport events - diving (March 21-23), water polo (April 5), open water swimming (April 5-6), synchronised swimming (April 12-13) and swimming (April 18-20). (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)