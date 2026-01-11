DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Dubai leads global dialogue on future of sport

Dubai leads global dialogue on future of sport

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Dubai recently hosted the World Sports Summit, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for sports decision-making and future strategy, moving beyond event hosting to shaping the international sports agenda.

Advertisement

Held on December 29-30 under the theme "Uniting the World Through Sport," the summit brought together more than 1,500 sports leaders and decision-makers from around 50 countries at Madinat Jumeirah. Discussions focused on sports investment, digital transformation, governance, community empowerment, and sport's role in sustainable development.

Advertisement

Key outcomes included aligning global perspectives on the use of artificial intelligence and technology in sports performance and management, strengthening cross-border investment partnerships, and launching international initiatives supporting creativity and sustainability in the sports industry--further cementing Dubai's role as a global center for innovation and expertise.

Advertisement

Launched in 2025 as an annual platform aligned with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033the summit aims to contribute to international sports policymaking and position sport as a key economic and knowledge driver.

The inaugural edition also featured the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Sports Award and the signing of strategic partnerships to advance innovation, investment, and infrastructure across the sector. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts