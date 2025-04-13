Dubai [UAE], April 13 (ANI): Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi spoke at the Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit in Dubai, emphasising the urgent need for compassion and action in a world increasingly defined by conflict and inequality. He highlighted how events like the summit serve as a beacon of hope in difficult times.

"Despite the fact that the world is growing in terms of knowledge and wealth, there is still violence and disharmony on great levels, even hardship. In times like these, events and movements of such sorts definitely light some hope in our hearts. It gives us a ray of hope," Satyarthi said.

The Nobel Laureate also praised the naming of the summit, adding, "The way they have mixed the terms love, justice, and peace in coming up with the name here, these things are conjoined to one another. I feel that the people who have come here today will be able to carry this message forward."

Reflecting on India's tradition of philanthropy, Satyarthi acknowledged the contributions of Indian corporate leaders. "I feel that a lot of corporate leaders have been participating in philanthropy in India for a while now, it has been a part of our heritage. Tata, Bajaj, Godrej, as well as many others have taken a part in such practices," he said. However, he cautioned that intent alone is not enough: "If we keep talking about these things without putting them into practice, we end up spending a lot of energy, way more than what we get back in return."

Satyarthi emphasised the importance of translating intention into action. "Wishing alone would not help us accomplish things, putting those thoughts into action, the determination one requires to do so, the action one needs to make, in every aspect of society, is what I feel has utmost importance in this world," he said. "If we can go towards that positive direction due to this Summit, that would be the ideal goal."

He concluded by underlining the central role of compassion in creating a better world. "Meetings and gatherings can keep happening, but at this stage, what the world really needs is compassion. I feel compassion is a great driver of progress - an important factor to have when aiming to create a quiet, dedicated, peaceful, and honest world. Compassion should not be confused with sympathy or love."

The Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit opened on April 12 at Expo City Dubai, marking what organizers describe as the world's largest peace conference. Twelve Nobel Peace Prize laureates shared a single stage, joined by global leaders, policymakers, activists, and cultural figures in a show of unity aimed at fostering dialogue and cooperation.

The two-day event, themed "One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace," began with a series of high-level panel discussions and keynote speeches addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today.

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The summit was opened on Saturday by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a leading parliamentarian and educator in the UAE, a member of the UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council. (ANI)

