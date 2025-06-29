DT
Home / World / Dubai Police summer programme for students kicks off in 16 training centres

Dubai Police summer programme for students kicks off in 16 training centres

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Police has officially launched its 2025 summer programme for students today themed "Our Summer is Safety, Happiness, Innovation, and Leadership." This year, the programme welcomes 1,332 students from 35 countries, aged 11 to 18.

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics' International Hemaya Centre is organising the programme in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA), various external entities, and several police stations and general departments.

Major General Eid Mohammad bin Thani Harib, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, underscored the Dubai Police's commitment to supporting and organizing summer programs and activities for students at the end of the academic year.

He noted that the goal is to maximise students' time, foster a strong sense of national identity, promote respect for laws and regulations, instill values of loyalty, and cultivate a generation of informed youth aware of significant issues and risks. "This preparation empowers them to tackle challenges responsibly and professionally, helping them avoid legal troubles," he added.

He highlighted that developing a student's character necessitates the collaborative efforts of all institutions, grounded in scientific principles that can nurture a new generation of leaders for both the government and private sectors. He thanked the 40 strategic partners, including government and semi-government entities, various general departments within Dubai Police, and several police stations, for their invaluable support. "Their contributions have played a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability and remarkable growth of seasonal programs over the years, as well as increasing participation in training centers," he continued.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Abdul Rahman Sharf Al Maamari, Director of the International Hemaya Centre, announced that this year's summer courses will be offered across 16 training centers.

Brig. Abdul Rahman Al Maamari said they offer five categories of summer activities, events, and programmes: Training Programmes, Specialised Programmes, "Your Awareness is Protection," lectures from strategic partners, and Field Visits.

The training programmes include Field Training, Military Training, Sports Training, Future Officer programs, and Sports Competitions. Additionally, specialised programmes feature the Little Rescuer Course (Swimming), Diving Course, Promising Investigator Course, Martial Arts Course, Little Assistant 901 Course, Bicycle Patrol Course, and SWAT Course.

Meanwhile, the "Your Awareness is Protection" lectures cover essential topics such as the dangers of drugs, electronic smoking, e-crime, electronic gaming, bullying, traffic safety, and more. Furthermore, field visits will include the Dubai Police Museum, Dubai Police 901 Call Center, Care and Attention Program for Police Dogs, Shooting Range, Forensic Evidence, and Horse Care. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

