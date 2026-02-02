Dubai Press Club organises 'UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration'

Dubai [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club today organised the 'UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration'.

Held at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, the event formed part of the UAE media delegation's visit to Kuwait. It was attended by prominent media leaders, artists, producers, intellectuals and cultural figures from both countries as part of a programme highlighting the strong fraternal ties and close media cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait.

The event featured a youth-focused session titled 'Media and the Voice of Youth: UAE and Kuwait', in addition to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Media Incorporated and Kuwait's Ministry of Information - Kuwait TV to boost joint media production. The programme also included a gala dinner and artistic displays and media activities reflecting the deep fraternal bond between the two countries.

In her opening address, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated the leadership and people of Kuwait on the country's National Day and Liberation Day, noting that both occasions are deeply cherished by the Emirati people. She affirmed that the UAE's leadership regards Kuwait as a fraternal nation, a close ally, and a partner bound by longstanding historical ties and a shared collective memory.

She emphasised that the phrase "The UAE and Kuwait are Brothers Forever" reflects a deep-rooted relationship shaped over time by cordiality, sincerity and loyalty. She recalled the launch of Dubai's first official television broadcast in 1969, describing it as a defining milestone in Gulf media that brought together Emirati ambition and Kuwaiti expertise.

She also noted that the Dubai Press Club has established strong and long-lasting partnerships with the Kuwaiti media and journalistic community for more than 25 years, with Kuwaiti professionals playing an active role in the Club's major initiatives, particularly the Arab Media Summit, the region's largest annual media gathering.

Al Marri added that this year marks the Silver Jubilee of the Arab Media Award, celebrating 25 years since its launch under the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She expressed appreciation for the Kuwaiti journalists and thinkers who have been honoured with the Award over the years in recognition of their impactful contributions to the Arab media landscape.

Concluding her remarks, Al Marri said that the bond between the UAE and Kuwait extends far beyond a single celebration, reflecting a shared history, a closely connected present, and a future being shaped together. She added that the UAE does not forget those who stood by it or were part of its journey from the very beginning.

Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Minister of Health and Acting Minister of Information and Culture in Kuwait, delivered the official address at the celebration. He said that the media gathering reflects the depth of the longstanding ties between the UAE and Kuwait, built on sustained cooperation and mutual understanding. He highlighted the role of the media as a key driver of communication, a platform for shared values, and a bridge for closer engagement between societies.

Speaking during the event, Al Awadhi said, "The gathering marks an important milestone in media cooperation between the two countries. It opens wider opportunities for the exchange of expertise, the integration of efforts, and the development of joint media content in line with the rapid transformations taking place in the media industry, while strengthening professional standards and enhancing the quality of media output."

He added that the 'UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration' represents a constructive model of cooperation that supports unity, reinforces the role of the media in building awareness, and contributes to highlighting the achievements of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their future aspirations.

He also commended the efforts of the Dubai Press Club in organising the event, expressing his wishes for continued stability, progress and prosperity for both countries.

The celebration featured a musical operetta dedicated to Kuwait, reflecting the depth of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. Presented through a national artistic and musical performance, the operetta conveyed messages of appreciation and pride, highlighting shared values and common aspirations. The musical also underscored the strength of bilateral relations and the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in a celebratory setting that reflected Gulf cultural identity and conveyed themes of unity and belonging.

The UAE delegation participating in the celebration comprised more than 100 senior media leaders and figures from across the country, alongside prominent artists, producers, heads of media and press institutions, newspaper editors-in-chief, writers, journalists, content creators and influencers. The event also brought together leading media executives, journalists, writers, intellectuals and opinion makers from Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

