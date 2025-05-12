Dubai RTA releases 116 tenders for private sector by end of 2025

Dubai [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has invited firms and the wider business community, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE, to participate in 116 tenders and auctions available until the end of 2025.

This initiative stems from the Dubai Government's Public-Private Partnership Strategy 2024-2026, which aims to drive economic growth in the emirate.

The tender opportunities cover a wide range of sectors, including services, consultancy, infrastructure, insurance, outsourcing, operations & maintenance, information technology, and investment.

This initiative underscores RTA's commitment to enhancing collaboration with the private sector and national companies, fostering a robust ecosystem for strategic partnerships, and proactively developing innovative products and services. It aligns with the objectives of RTA's Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which focus on improving operational efficiency and supporting a broader portfolio of planning, strategic, and investment projects that contribute to strengthening the local economy and elevating the role of national companies within the infrastructure and services landscape.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said, "RTA is firmly committed to strengthening partnerships with the private sector and creating commercial opportunities for both local and international companies. We actively support Dubai's business community through a range of incentive-driven initiatives, including recognition programmes that honour major companies demonstrating strong collaboration with small and medium enterprises through high levels of dealing."

He added, "Specific qualification criteria have been established for companies interested in contracting with RTA, accessible through a streamlined digital process via RTA's Electronic Prequalification System on its official website. This initiative supports the advancement of government projects by attracting top-tier local and international companies, ensuring high-quality and efficient project delivery, and facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge. It contributes to the development of national talent, enhances sector-wide skills, and plays a vital role in attracting investment and stimulating the national economy. Companies interested in upcoming opportunities can access full details on tenders and auctions by visiting RTA's website (www.rta.ae) and selecting the 'Supplier and Investor Management System'."

RTA offers a free electronic prequalification system through the same platform. Companies can register by creating a username and password, selecting the 'Supplier and Investor Management System' and proceeding to the Electronic Prequalification System to upload the required documents and specify their business activity of interest. (ANI/WAM)

