Dubai ruler's ex-wife gets custody of children

LONDON: Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum inflicted “exorbitant” domestic abuse against his former wife, a British judge has concluded as he awarded her sole responsibility for looking after their children. It caps the end of a bitter and hugely expensive three-year custody battle between Mohammed and his former wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein. Reuters
