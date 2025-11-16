DT
Home / World / Dubai Supreme Council of Energy steps up LPG inspection campaign

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy steps up LPG inspection campaign

ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], November 16 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has intensified inspection campaigns on the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at unlicensed locations used for the storage, filling and distribution of domestic gas.

The initiative is carried out by the Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, and other relevant entities.

Since the issuance of the resolution on the regulation of petroleum product trading in July 2022, joint field inspection teams have carried out more than 449 inspection campaigns, resulting in the detection of over 596 violations in the LPG sector.

Authorities also confiscated more than 12,367 counterfeit gas cylinders and seized over 519 unlicensed vehicles used to transport hazardous materials and illegally filled high-risk cylinders containing non-compliant petroleum substances of unknown origin.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said the intensified inspection campaigns come in line with the directives of the wise leadership aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in society and supporting national strategies that place human health and safety as a top priority.

He added, "The joint efforts with our strategic partners reflect our commitment to enforcing the most stringent standards in regulating this vital sector, contributing to energy security and safeguarding community members." (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

