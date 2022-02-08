Dubai to start charging for plastic bags

Dubai: The city-state of Dubai announced on Monday that it would begin charging a fee on plastic bags used in the sheikhdom, with an aim of outlawing them entirely in two years over environmental concerns. A statement from the government-run Dubai Media Office said a 25-fil (6 cent) charge would start July 1. AP
Iran shuts down site over beheaded woman’s image
Tehran: Iran has shut down a news website after it published an image of a man holding what was said to be the head of his wife in his hand, the state-run IRAN newspaper reported on Monday. According to the report, a media supervisory board on Sunday decided to close Rokna website because of its continuing to “publish images and issues that violate public decency”. AP
Lankan court frees lawyer held for Easter bombings
Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Monday granted bail to long-held prominent human rights lawyer and activist Hejaaz Hizbullah, who was arrested under a draconian law for suspected links to the 2019 Easter attacks which killed 270 persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon