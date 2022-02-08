Dubai to start charging for plastic bags

PTI

Dubai: The city-state of Dubai announced on Monday that it would begin charging a fee on plastic bags used in the sheikhdom, with an aim of outlawing them entirely in two years over environmental concerns. A statement from the government-run Dubai Media Office said a 25-fil (6 cent) charge would start July 1. AP

Iran shuts down site over beheaded woman’s image

Tehran: Iran has shut down a news website after it published an image of a man holding what was said to be the head of his wife in his hand, the state-run IRAN newspaper reported on Monday. According to the report, a media supervisory board on Sunday decided to close Rokna website because of its continuing to “publish images and issues that violate public decency”. AP

Lankan court frees lawyer held for Easter bombings

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Monday granted bail to long-held prominent human rights lawyer and activist Hejaaz Hizbullah, who was arrested under a draconian law for suspected links to the 2019 Easter attacks which killed 270 persons.

