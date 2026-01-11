DT
Home / World / Dubai's model for connecting cultures highlighted at 1 Billion Followers Summit

Dubai's model for connecting cultures highlighted at 1 Billion Followers Summit

ANI
Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Dubai [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): A session at the 1 Billion Followers Summit highlighted Dubai's media and humanitarian model as a global example of content creation that connects cultures through originality and purpose, rather than follower numbers.

Speaking during the session, Kuwaiti content creator Khalifa Al Mazen, said Dubai demonstrates how meaningful content can build bridges between people by focusing on uniqueness and long-term vision.

Al Mazein praised the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, noting that a human-centred, institutional development approach has been key to Dubai's global success.

He also cited Dubai's role as a global aviation and maritime hub linking more than 170 destinations, positioning the emirate as a meeting point for cultures and economies.

Al Mazen urged content creators to focus on originality over imitation, stressing that diversity enriches digital media and strengthens its ability to bring people together. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

