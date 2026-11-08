Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Bangladesh from November 9 to 11

Dhaka (Bangladesh); November 8 (ANI): The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Sophie, is set to arrive in Bangladesh for a three-day official visit, running from Monday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

According to an official release from Royal Communications issued on November 7, the Duchess's itinerary highlights the strength and breadth of the UK-Bangladesh partnership, focusing heavily on women's empowerment, education, cultural exchange, and humanitarian support.

During her time in Dhaka, she is scheduled to meet with the President of Bangladesh, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the Prime Minister’s spouse, Zubaida Rahman, to discuss shared interests regarding welfare, protection, and the empowerment of women and girls.

The Duchess will also visit the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) to observe the country's vital role in UN peacekeeping and the importance of women’s participation in peace and security.

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Additionally, at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), she will meet young athletes - including female hockey players - celebrating the role of sports in creating opportunities for women and girls.

She will also mark 75 years of the British Council in Bangladesh, celebrating education and cultural exchange.

As part of her humanitarian engagements, the Duchess will travel to Cox’s Bazar to witness firsthand the work of organisations supporting Rohingya refugees. There, she will hear about vital protection and support services for displaced women, girls, and families, focusing on resilience, leadership, rehabilitation, and inclusion.

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The Duchess is visiting Bangladesh at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, following her previous visit to the country in 2017. (ANI)

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