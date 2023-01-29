Maharaja Duleep Singh’s daughter to get Blue Plaque

PTI

London, January 28

Sophia Duleep Singh, the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh – the last ruler of the Sikh empire – and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria, is to be honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque in London.

Princess Sophia was among the leading suffragettes who fought for women's right to vote in 1900s Britain.

The Blue Plaque scheme, run by the English Heritage charity, honours the historic significance of particular buildings associated with historical figures and its 2023 cohort includes the 19th-century home of the British Indian Princess.

“Daughter of the deposed Maharaja Duleep Singh, who already has a plaque in Holland Park (London), and goddaughter of Queen Victoria, Princess Sophia Duleep Singh was an active suffragette and made full use of her royal title to generate support for female enfranchisement,” notes English Heritage in its Blue Plaque announcement this week.

“She was a dedicated member of the Women's Social and Political Union and the Women's Tax Resistance League. The plaque will mark the large house near Hampton Court Palace which was granted to Sophia and her sisters as a grace and favour apartment by Queen Victoria in 1896,” it notes. British Indian writer Anita Anand, the author of ‘Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary', expressed her excitement. “Princess Sophia Duleep Singh will finally get the recognition she deserves,” she said.

It is among six new plaques unveiled for the year.