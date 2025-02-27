During its first meeting of 2025.. The Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council reviews the performance of the media sector in 2024

Dubai [UAE], February 27 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, affirmed that the media sector in the UAE is making steady progress towards consolidating the UAE's position as a global hub for the media industry, by developing an integrated media environment that enhances innovation, keeps pace with digital transformations, and opens new horizons for investment in the media sector.

His Excellency explained that, under the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates Media Council is working to formulate modern policies that support the country's competitiveness at the regional and international levels, and provide a legislative and regulatory infrastructure that is in line with the rapid developments in the media landscape, thus enhancing the role of the media industry as a driving force for economic growth.

This came during him chairing of the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council for the year 2025, which discussed the latest developments in the legislative map for the media, which aims to enhance the content industry economy, facilitate the media business environment, and stimulate investment in the publishing, audio-visual production, games and advertising sectors.

The Council reviewed the performance of the media sector for the year 2024, as it issued more than 9,000 media licenses in 2024, in addition to granting 600 social media licenses to individuals and companies.

The Council also issued 244 filming permits in the country, 149 script licenses for series, films and plays, and 4,429 international book numbers, reflecting the national efforts aimed at facilitating access to media services for companies and individuals working in the media sector, and the effectiveness of the plans and strategies implemented by the Emirates Media Council, which contributed to achieving remarkable growth in the media industry.

The Council prevented the entry of more than 9,000 media materials that violated the media content standards approved in the country, which enhances a responsible media environment that keeps pace with national values and principles, and ensures the production of balanced content in line with the country's vision to develop an innovative and sustainable media sector.

The Emirates Media Council worked to regulate the entry of about one million books into the country, in addition to granting more than 1,262 approvals to show films, and more than 374 electronic games, reflecting the Council's efforts to organize and develop media content in all its forms, and ensure its compliance with the approved standards, which contributes to strengthening the country's position as a regional and international center for the media industry.

The meeting witnessed a review of the achievements of the "Media Professionals" programme, launched by the Emirates Media Council in partnership with "Nafis" with the aim of attracting and empowering national talents in various media fields.

The programme has succeeded in attracting a number of global media companies, in addition to providing job opportunities for a group of young talents, which contributes to strengthening national cadres and qualifying them to keep pace with digital transformations in the sector.

The programme has constituted an effective platform to support national cadres, by enhancing digital skills and enabling Emirati talents to develop their capabilities and skills, gain global expertise, and provide them with the tools and experiences that enable them to innovate and compete in the changing media landscape, which enhances the UAE's position as a country that embraces talents and innovators in the media sector. The programme has managed to exceed its targets in just six months.

The meeting was attended by members of the Emirates Media Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Emiri Court of Ras Al Khaimah Government, Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the UAE Government Media Office, Tariq Alai Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Director General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the Emirates Media Council, and Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policies Sector, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council. (ANI/WAM)

