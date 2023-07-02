Dutch King apologises for Netherlands’ role in slavery

AMSTERDAM, July 1

Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday apologised for the Netherlands' historic involvement in slavery and the effects that it still has today.

The King was speaking at a ceremony marking the 160th anniversary of the legal abolition of slavery in the Netherlands, including its former colonies in the Caribbean. "On this day that we remember the Dutch history of slavery, I ask forgiveness for this crime against humanity," he said. He said racism in Dutch society remained a problem and not everyone would support his apology.

However, "the times have changed and Keti Koti ... the chains have truly been broken", he said to cheers and applause of thousands of onlookers at the national slavery monument in Amsterdam's Oosterpark.

"Keti Koti" is a Surinamese phrase that mean "the chain is broken" and it is the title given to July 1 as a day of remembrance of slavery and celebration of freedom. The apology comes amid a wider reconsideration of the Netherlands' colonial past, including involvement in both the Atlantic slave trade and slavery in its former Asian colonies. — Reuters