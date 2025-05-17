Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh to lead Indian Delegation for inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh will lead the Indian Delegation to Pope Leo XIV's inauguration ceremony in Vatican City in Rome on May 18.

As per Parliament sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister, Nagaland to represent India at the ceremony of the inauguration of the Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City in Rome on May 18.

The delegation departed from Delhi for Rome on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended wishes to Pope Leo XIV and expressed India's commitment to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further shared values.

He noted that Pope Leo XIV's leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values."

Pope Leo, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, was elected on May 8, becoming the first US-born Pope. This news surprised and delighted many Catholics across the Americas, CNN reported.

In his first formal meeting with Cardinals, which began with a standing ovation, the new Pontiff said he chose his papal name to continue down the path of Pope Leo XIII, who addressed "the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution."

Pope Leo XIII ruled the Roman Catholic Church from 1878 until he died in 1903 and is remembered as a pope of Catholic social teaching. He wrote a famous open letter to all Catholics in 1891, called "Rerum Novarum" ("Of Revolutionary Change"), which reflected on the destruction wrought by the Industrial Revolution on the lives of workers. (ANI)

