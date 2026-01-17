Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 17 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Orchestra marked a defining cultural moment last night with its debut concert, The Beginning, held at the Emirates Palace Auditorium in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The performance, part of the Orchestra's inaugural season, brought together 70 musicians and 30 choir members for its first full public concert, paying tribute to the UAE's musical heritage while introducing a new national orchestral sound.

Advertisement

In attendance was Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, alongside senior dignitaries, ministers from across the Emirates, ambassadors and cultural leaders. The concert received a warm and emotional response, with prolonged applause and a standing ovation reflecting both the power of the performance and the significance of the evening.

Advertisement

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, said: "Music has a unique ability to bring people together. It helps us understand one another, stirs emotion, and deepens our sense of belonging. The UAE National Orchestra was created with this purpose in mind. It stands as a national institution that celebrates who we are, honours our heritage, and reflects the confidence and pride that define the Emirates. This inaugural concert marked the beginning of a long and ambitious journey, inviting audiences to be part of a musical movement that reflects the values, creativity, and unity of our nation."

The evening opened with a specially developed performance honouring the origins of music in Emirati culture. Conceived as a symbolic journey through melody, rhythm, voice and place, it reflected how music in the UAE grew from poetry, memory, community, and the natural environment.

Advertisement

Drawing on traditional forms including Taghrooda, Al-Ayyala, Al-Ahalla and Nadba, the performance illustrated how early expressions of sound carried stories of endurance, unity and belonging. It honoured the way music has preserved heritage, strengthened community bonds, and helped shape collective identity across generations.

The show set the emotional and cultural context for the concert that followed, connecting the UAE's musical past to the UAE National Orchestra's emerging sound and signalling its role in carrying this heritage forward. The performance will continue as part of The Beginning Concert Series across the Emirates.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said: "Rooted in heritage and forward-looking in spirit, the UAE National Orchestra reflects the pride, ambition and cultural confidence of our nation. This debut concert was not only about presenting music, but about honouring where our sound comes from and sharing how it will evolve. Bringing our musicians and voices together on one stage marked the beginning of a national orchestra that belongs to the UAE and speaks to audiences across the country."

Following the performance, audiences experienced a musical programme that brought Arabic and Western traditions together in symphonic form.

The first half of the programme included Alexander Borodin's Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor in an oriental orchestral arrangement, alongside Alisamadim by Ercan Saatci and Kaybolan Yillar by Sezen Aksu, both arranged for qanun and orchestra. The programme also featured Ishraq and Journey of Souls by renowned oud virtuoso Naseer Shamma, performed alongside qanun soloist Aytac Dogan with the full orchestra.

The concert culminated in the world premiere The Beginning, an Emirati Symphony composed by Nadim Tarabay, written as a tribute to the UAE's musical story. Conceived as a large-scale orchestral work, the symphony draws inspiration from Emirati culture, history and landscape, reimagined through a contemporary symphonic language. The work is grounded in core Emirati musical forms: including Ayyalat Al-Ain, Ayyalat Al Sahiliya, Nadbet Al Shehouh, Harbiyya Razfa, and Mawal Al Azi, whose rhythms and melody are reshaped and performed through a modern lens, paying tribute to the nation's heritage while expressing a confident path for the future.

Amine Kouider, Artistic Director and Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said: "This concert was a declaration of the UAE National Orchestra's musical identity. By bringing Arabic and Western traditions together on one stage, we created a dialogue that reflects the spirit of the UAE. From the distinct voices of regional instruments to the power of the full orchestra and choir, the programme allowed the music to speak with unity and emotional depth. This debut marked the beginning of a sound that will continue to grow and resonate across the Emirates."

Following its debut in Abu Dhabi, The Beginning will continue with performances across the Emirates throughout January, with additional concerts taking place in February and March 2026 as part of the UAE National Orchestra's inaugural season. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)