E5 Leaders affirm commitment to security, back freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Berlin [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Against the backdrop of the current threats and challenges to the security environment, leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom met on Wednesday (local time) in Berlin. The Secretary General of NATO joined the meeting from Washington, a statement by the UK Prime Minister's Office said.

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Leaders affirmed their unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and the transatlantic bond, recognising the vital role the US continues to play in the Alliance. They agreed to collectively work towards a successful NATO summit in Ankara hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 7-8.

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They expressed their strong determination to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO and to pursue their respective defence industrial endeavors in the closest possible cooperation, as per the statement.

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Leaders decided to move forward in five specific areas.

European Leadership and Burden Sharing: Leaders are committed to a stronger European role within NATO with Europe taking greater responsibility for our shared transatlantic security, coordinating closely with the US. Leaders welcome the significant progress made by Allies towards implementing The Hague Defence Investment Pledge and agree to jointly develop avenues to strengthen European contributions to Allied capabilities, the statement said.

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Collective Security: Leaders agree to proactively strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defence posture and increase contributions to NATO's deterrence activities in order to respond to and deter the most significant and direct threat from Russia and the most direct asymmetric threat of terrorism to Euro-Atlantic security, in line with our 360-degree approach. Leaders reaffirm their fundamental commitment and determination to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and their determination to act timely together should this be threatened, the statement said.

Defence Industrial Cooperation: Leaders recognise the importance of closer defence industrial cooperation to deliver NATO's capabilities, warfighting readiness and resilience essential for deterrence and defence at the necessary speed, scale and value. Leaders will further strengthen the defence industrial cooperation, with a focus on air defence, unmanned systems, AI, and other capabilities including long-range firepower.

They agree to accelerate their commitment to European joint development and procurement of deep precision strike capabilities. In addition to strengthening European industrial efforts, leaders emphasised the importance of harnessing emerging technologies underpinned by financial mechanisms to unlock capital and investment. This includes extending existing instruments to close critical capability gaps and increase interoperability.

Support for Ukraine: Leaders are committed to further substantially support Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression, including through sanctions and economic pressure on Russia as well as support for the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector. They support pledges in military support at the NATO Summit and intensified co-operation with Ukraine through NATO initiatives, including JATEC and NSATU.

They reiterate their commitment to deepening NATO's partnership with Ukraine, bringing Ukraine closer to the Alliance and recognizing the vital contribution Ukraine makes to Euro-Atlantic security. Leaders are aligned regarding the conditions for a just and lasting peace and support proposals for direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia - with active US and European participation, as per the statement.

United on Iran: Leaders welcomed the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, secured under the leadership of US President Donald Trump with the support of mediating countries, and agreed this is a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilise the global economy. Leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting implementation of the MoU as part of urgent and comprehensive follow-up that delivers lasting peace.

Leaders underlined that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. Leaders reaffirmed the importance of unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They confirmed their commitment to participate in the UK-France led Multinational Military Mission as soon as conditions allow and in accordance with their respective constitutional requirements. It could play an important role in reassuring the shipping industry and re-opening the Strait including through verification of demining, the statement added. (ANI)

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