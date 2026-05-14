EAM advances talks for "institutional development" of BRICS, says "essential for smooth advancement" of grouping

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that discussions on the "institutional development" of the BRICS grouping have been advanced, stressing that such reforms are "essential for smooth advancement" of the bloc.

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Delivering his welcome remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar said India, as Chair, has been working to promote a more inclusive and collaborative framework for the grouping through sustained engagement with partner countries.

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The External Affairs Minister said discussions have been taken forward, including on integrating new members and updating existing mechanisms to improve coordination.

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"Promoting a more inclusive and collaborative BRICS framework, we, as the Chair, have been engaging with Partner countries as well. We have also taken forward discussions on institutional development, including the integration of new members through a stocktake and updation of existing mechanisms. It is essential for the smooth advancement of BRICS that later members fully appreciate and subscribe to BRICS' consensus on various important issues," the EAM said.

He added that India has continued to engage regularly with member and partner countries through both bilateral and multilateral platforms, noting that the current meeting comes at a time of significant global uncertainty.

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"As Chair, I thank each delegation for the presence and continued commitment to strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework. All of us remain in close and regular contact through bilateral and multilateral engagements. Getting together today for the BRICS meeting is, however, a special occasion. This allows us to exchange perspectives and encourages us to develop convergences, and in this complex and uncertain world, this is of ever greater importance," he added.

Jaishankar highlighted that India's chairship has already facilitated over 80 BRICS meetings with participation from all member states, contributing to strengthened cooperation across sectors.

He emphasised that consensus remains central to the functioning of BRICS and that all members, including newer entrants, must align with its foundational principles.

"It is essential for the smooth advancement of BRICS that later members fully appreciate and subscribe to BRICS' consensus on various important issues," he added.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting comes amid broader consultations aimed at enhancing coordination among member states on global economic governance, development priorities, and geopolitical challenges. The meeting will take place from May 14 to May 15.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)

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