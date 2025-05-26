DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / EAM, Canadian counterpart discuss ways to boost ties

EAM, Canadian counterpart discuss ways to boost ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held their first phone conversation on Sunday that focused on deepening the bilateral economic ties and advancing shared priorities. Anand assumed charge as Canada’s foreign minister this month in...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:01 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held their first phone conversation on Sunday that focused on deepening the bilateral economic ties and advancing shared priorities.

Advertisement

Anand assumed charge as Canada’s foreign minister this month in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Cabinet. He led the Liberal Party to its remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections last month.

Carney’s election victory was seen as an opportunity to repair ties between India and Canada that came under severe strain during the prime ministership of Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

The ties between India and Canada were severely hit following Trudeau’s allegations in September 2023 of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper