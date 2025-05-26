EAM, Canadian counterpart discuss ways to boost ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held their first phone conversation on Sunday that focused on deepening the bilateral economic ties and advancing shared priorities.

Advertisement

Anand assumed charge as Canada’s foreign minister this month in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Cabinet. He led the Liberal Party to its remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections last month.

Carney’s election victory was seen as an opportunity to repair ties between India and Canada that came under severe strain during the prime ministership of Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

The ties between India and Canada were severely hit following Trudeau’s allegations in September 2023 of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.