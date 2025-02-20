EAM congratulates Ethiopian counterpart on appointment, meets other foreign mins at G20 Summit

Johannesburg [South Africa], February 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos.

Jaishankar, on the sidelines of G20 meeting, congratulated him on his appointment and agreed to work together to enhance the two nations' friendship.

"Good to meet Ethiopian FM Gedion Timotheos of Ethiopia. Congratulated him on his appointment. And agreed to work together to strengthen our longstanding partnership."

Advertisement

Good to meet Ethiopian FM Gedion Timotheos of Ethiopia. Congratulated him on his appointment. And agreed to work together to strengthen our longstanding partnership. 🇮🇳 🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/sAj6xbAnMH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2025

Jaishankar met his counterpart Foreign Ministers from other nations at the G20 meeting and said that it was "good to see colleagues from across the world.".