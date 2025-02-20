DT
Home / World / EAM congratulates Ethiopian counterpart on appointment, meets other foreign mins at G20 Summit

EAM congratulates Ethiopian counterpart on appointment, meets other foreign mins at G20 Summit

Jaishankar, on the sidelines of G20 meeting, congratulated him on his appointment and agreed to work together to enhance the two nations' friendship.
ANI
Updated At : 09:11 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], February 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos.

Jaishankar, on the sidelines of G20 meeting, congratulated him on his appointment and agreed to work together to enhance the two nations' friendship.

"Good to meet Ethiopian FM Gedion Timotheos of Ethiopia. Congratulated him on his appointment. And agreed to work together to strengthen our longstanding partnership."

Jaishankar met his counterpart Foreign Ministers from other nations at the G20 meeting and said that it was "good to see colleagues from across the world.".

