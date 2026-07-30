New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and discussed attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, including incidents that claimed the lives of Indian seafarers, and recent developments related to the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations.

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Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that during the discussion, he stated that attacks on commercial vessels and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea by any party were "absolutely unacceptable" and that India condemns such incidents unequivocally.

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"Glad to connect again with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, after our respective travels. Discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea. Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally," the EAM said in the post.

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The EAM further said that he was briefed by his Ukrainian counterpart on the latest developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has been continuing for more than four years since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

"Was briefed on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and peace negotiations. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned," Jaishankar said.

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He also underlined the broader impact of ongoing conflicts across different regions, noting that the current international situation remained fragile.

"Underlined the fragility of the current international situation, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertilizer and food security, especially for the Global South," Jaishankar added.

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch.

Sybiha, in a post on X, also confirmed the call with Jaishankar, where he said that he briefed the EAM on the outcomes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, where he met US President Donald Trump and exchanged updates on their respective international engagements.

"As part of our continued dialogue, I had a good call with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. We exchanged updates on our recent international contacts and I briefed my Indian colleague on the outcomes of President Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, D.C.," Sybiha said in his post.

Sybiha said Ukraine believes attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea undermine freedom of navigation and pose risks to global food security.

"I stressed that the consequences of Russian aggression extend far beyond Ukraine's borders. By attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Russia undermines freedom of navigation and puts global food security at risk," he said.

He added that the ongoing conflict was also affecting global energy markets and creating wider instability.

"At the same time, its continued war fuels instability in global energy markets, affecting countries far beyond our region," Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kyiv's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace and encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts.

"I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace and encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts. We agreed to remain in close contact," Sybiha said.

The call comes days after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, and conveyed India's "serious concern" over recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea that have claimed the lives of Indian seafarers, including the death of an Indian national in the attack on merchant vessel MV OMORFI. (ANI)

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