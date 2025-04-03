EAM highlights need for addressing terrorism, trafficking at BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting

Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his concerns over terrorism, illicit narcotics trade, and other related activities on Thursday at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.

Jaishankar said that in this volatile world, one must approach BIMSTEC from a more ambitious perspective to cater to these issues.

"There are nevertheless the problems of the real world that we must also address. This requires us to recognize the seriousness of cyber security, counter-terrorism, human trafficking, illegal narcotics trade and other associated activities. We need to create the necessary frameworks to deal with them effectively," he said.

Jaishankar said that today, the global order encourages countries to be more agenda-specific.

"Colleagues, we meet today in the 28th year of the BIMSTEC. And we do so in very uncertain and volatile times, when the global order itself is under visible churn. This should encourage us to approach BIMSTEC from a more ambitious perspective. The new order, whose outlines have only now started to become visible, is intrinsically more regional and agenda-specific," he said.

Jaishankar added that the era when a select few countries dictated the international system is now over.

"The era when a few powers underwrote the international system is now behind us. What we make of our prospects is very much dependent on ourselves. As developing nations who face a multitude of challenges, that is better done in concert with each other than individually," he said.

He also said that the nations near the Bay of Bengal have common interests, which emanate from the well-being of the region.

"The nations around and proximate to the Bay of Bengal have both common interests and shared concerns. Some of it emanates from our history, where other priorities overrode the well-being of this region," he said.

Jaishankar said that BIMSTEC countries need more cooperation among themselves to advance growth.

"The results are there for all of us to see even today. Whether it is connectivity, trade, investment or services between the BIMSTEC members, we are performing below our real potential. Now, if we are to change that, both the past and the future are our friends. One is the traditions, habits and ethos that can be made contemporary now. The other gives us new tools and fresh possibilities, some that can even help leapfrog our capabilities. The task before us is to be realistic about where we stand today, confident about the foundation of our endeavours and optimistic about its coming possibilities," he said.

Jaishankar said that India fulfils its responsibility in the region, and the eastern region is emerging as a connectivity hub.

" India is aware of its special responsibility regarding BIMSTEC. We, after all, have the longest coastline in the Bay of Bengal, of almost 6,500km. India shares borders not only with five BIMSTEC members, connecting most of them, but also provides much of the interface between the Indian Sub-continent and ASEAN. Our North-Eastern region in particular is emerging as a connectivity hub for the BIMSTEC, with a myriad network of roads, railways, waterways, grids and pipelines," he said.

Jaishankar said that the completion of the Trilateral Highway will connect India's North-East all the way to the Pacific Ocean and that cooperation will ensure the smooth flow of trade and people-to-people connections.

"Furthermore, the completion of the Trilateral Highway will connect India's North East all the way to the Pacific Ocean, a veritable game-changer. We are conscious that our cooperation and facilitation are an essential pre-requisite for the smooth flow of goods, services and people in this larger geography," he said.

"Keeping this geo-strategic factor in mind, we have devoted increasing energies and attention to the strengthening of BIMSTEC in the last decade. We also believe that cooperation is an integrated outlook, not one subject to cherry-picking," he added. (ANI)

