EAM holds talks with French counterpart on West Asia

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on West Asia crisis.

Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Appreciate the exchange of assessments today with FM Jean-Noël Barrot of France on the West Asia conflict. Look forward to continuing it in person."

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over people being displaced in Lebanon, while calling for Hezbollah to cease attacks.

In a post on X, he said, "Respecting international law means protecting civilian populations. The situation of the hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Lebanon is a matter of grave concern. France is currently delivering 60 tonnes of emergency aid for them, with the support of the CMA CGM foundation, in addition to what is being done with the United Nations and NGOs on the ground. Hezbollah must cease its attacks from Lebanon toward Israel and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese Armed Forces."

"Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and exercise restraint. Israelis and Lebanese people have the same right to live in peace and security. This is the very reason for the constant commitment of the French armed forces within UNIFIL since 1978. France is reliable and faithful to its friends," he added.

Meanwhile as for India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and its possible implications for air travel between India and the region. Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is continuously overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all relevant stakeholders to ensure quick and coordinated responses. Airlines are making appropriate operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations, as per a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Operational data for 09th March 2026 indicates that 45 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from West Asia, carrying 7,407 passengers. (ANI)

