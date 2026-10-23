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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar and Azerbaijan FM discuss connectivity, North–South transport corridors

EAM Jaishankar and Azerbaijan FM discuss connectivity, North–South transport corridors

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ANI
Updated At : 03:42 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Baku [Azerbaijan], October 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Friday, with discussions held on bilateral ties, encompassing political dialogue, commerce, investment, energy, transport, tourism, education, science and cultural cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, during the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Bayramov discussed the prospects presented by Azerbaijan’s East–West and North–South transport corridors, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Port of Baku, the Alat Free Economic Zone, alongside other industrial hubs. Both ministers discussed regional and global developments, including multilateral cooperation through the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

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"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the full agenda of Azerbaijan-India relations, including political dialogue, trade, investment, energy, transport, tourism, education, science and cultural cooperation. Opportunities offered by Azerbaijan’s East–West and North–South transport corridors, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Port of Baku, the Alat Free Economic Zone and other industrial zones were also emphasised," the ministry stated.

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"Discussions also covered regional and international developments and cooperation within the UN, CICA and SCO. FM Bayramov briefed his counterpart on developments in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalisation process and confidence-building measures. Reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the continuing landmine threat were also addressed. The ministers also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," it added.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, where discussions took place regarding ways to deepen friendship between the two states.

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During the engagement, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the official greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Aliyev.

"Pleased to call on President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Baku this morning. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi. Discussed strengthening the relationship between our two countries. Appreciate his positive sentiments for this shared endeavour," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Previously, India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, formally presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

"During the meeting, Ambassador Abhay Kumar conveyed his commitment to working towards the further strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations between India and Azerbaijan. He affirmed that he would spare no effort to promote closer cooperation between the two countries and to deepen the longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between their peoples," the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan stated on X on October 16.

"The discussions highlighted the enduring historical and cultural connections between India and Azerbaijan, which have developed over millennia and continue to provide a strong foundation for contemporary bilateral engagement. Both sides acknowledged the significance of these longstanding ties and exchanged views on the prospects for expanding cooperation across various spheres of mutual interest," it added.

During the interaction, reference was made to the prior encounter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Aliyev in Bishkek. Ambassador Kumar and President Aliyev reaffirmed their dedication to consolidating bilateral relations and advancing mutual cooperation. They underscored the necessity of leveraging existing frameworks of friendship, historical links and shared goodwill to uncover fresh avenues for collaboration, as detailed in an official release from the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh recently undertook an official visit to Azerbaijan, where he attended the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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