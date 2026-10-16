EAM Jaishankar and Ras Al Khaimah ruler discuss India-UAE ties, Gulf situation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Ras Al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi on Friday, with deliberations centred on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the situation in the Gulf.

Following the engagement, EAM Jaishankar shared on X, "An honour to meet HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and member of the UAE Supreme Council. Grateful for his insights on further strengthening India-UAE ties and deepening engagements with the region. The situation in the Gulf also came up for discussion."

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The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to the UAE from October 14-16.

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On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar participated in a discussion addressing 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' during the Raisina Middle East Dialogue held in Abu Dhabi. In his remarks, he noted that India is actively cultivating its capabilities and forging trusted partnerships within a shifting global environment.

Recapping the session on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "A good discussion today on 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at Raisina Dialogue Middle East. Made the following points: Competition has intensified, new chokepoints have emerged, and the willingness to leverage advantages has grown. Globalisation cannot be reversed, but it must be navigated with greater resilience. IMEC is already shaping regional thinking on connectivity. As the global landscape evolves, India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships."

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The second edition of the Raisina Middle East was hosted in collaboration with the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Abu Dhabi from October 14-15.

Earlier, on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, focusing on bilateral ties and international matters.

Reflecting on that interaction, EAM Jaishankar communicated on X, "A warm and productive meeting with DPM and FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

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