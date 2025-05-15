DT
PT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar appreciates Honduras' solidarity in opposing terrorism

EAM Jaishankar appreciates Honduras' solidarity in opposing terrorism

ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM May 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday during the inauguration of the Embassy of Honduras said that the inauguration marks a new milestone in the partnership of two countries.

Jaishankar also appreciated Honduras' message of solidarity in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to jointly inaugurate the Embassy of Republic of Honduras along with FM Enrique Reina today in Delhi. This inauguration marks a new milestone in our partnership, centred on mutual respect and mutual commitment. Discussed cooperation as Global South partners including possibilities in health, digital, capacity development, energy and disaster response. Appreciated Honduras' message of solidarity in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1922962908549709955

Jaishankar while speaking at the inauguration of the Honduras Embassy in Delhi, said that the opening was a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries.

Jaishankar also appreciated the condemnation by Honduras of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

"Eduardo Enrique Rea Garcia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras, it is a great privilege to join you all today for the official inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Honduras in New Delhi. This occasion marks a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1922950975029117292

Jaishankar appreciated Honduras' cooperation in India's battle against terrorism.

"Minister, let me first acknowledge the statement of solidarity that we heard from your country on the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and we particularly value your public commitment to opposition to terrorism in all its forms and the fact that it is something which is completely unacceptable to any form of civilised world. We very much appreciate your support and solidarity as we battle terrorism today in our region," he said.

Jaishankar said that the embassy's opening is a testament to India and Honduras's shared vision and mutual commitment to deepen bilateral ties. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

