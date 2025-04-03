DT
PT
EAM Jaishankar arrives at BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit, looks forward to further talks

EAM Jaishankar arrives at BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit, looks forward to further talks

Jaishankar said he looked forward to the conversations ahead of the BIMSTEC Leader's Summit.
ANI
Updated At : 08:41 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand for his welcome ahead of the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.

"Thank you FM Maris Sangiampongsa of Thailand for the warm welcome in Bangkok today for the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting. Look forward to productive conversations today ahead of the BIMSTEC Leader's Summit."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, which will be held on Friday.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X wrote, "PM @narendramodi departs on a visit to Thailand & Sri Lanka."

"PM will be paying an Official Visit to Thailand & participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. Thereafter, he will proceed on a State Visit to Sri Lanka," it added.

PM Modi said that he will be in Thailand and Sri Lanka over the next three days to strengthen India's ties with these nations and the BIMSTEC countries. He also outlined his schedule, including a meeting with Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attending the BIMSTEC Summit. He will also meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand during his visit.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Over the next three days, I will be visiting Thailand and Sri Lanka to take part in various programmes aimed at boosting India's cooperation with these nations and the BIMSTEC countries."

"In Bangkok later today, I will be meeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and discussing the full range of India-Thailand friendship. Tomorrow, I will take part in the BIMSTEC Summit and also call on Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand," the post added.

From Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from April 4 - 6, at the invitation of the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

