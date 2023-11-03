EAM Jaishankar bats for direct air connectivity with Portugal

Lisbon, November 2

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the need for direct air connectivity between India and Portugal to expand bilateral exchanges, as he addressed the Indian diaspora in Portugal during his ongoing tour of Europe. Jaishankar, who was here on the first leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy, was joined by his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Gomes Cravinho, during his meeting with the community on Wednesday. During his address, Jaishankar said he highlighted the contribution of Portugal towards closer ties between India and the European Union (EU) and also shared the transformation underway in India.

“... shared the transformation underway in India that provides new opportunities for cooperation. Urged the community to contribute to the 50th anniversary celebrations of our diplomatic ties,” he said. On Tuesday, Jaishankar discussed “contemporary challenges” and the further development of bilateral ties with Prime Minister Antonio Costa. — PTI

Talks held with Italian Defence Minister

Jaishankar, who began his Italy visit on Thursday, held talks with Defence Minister Guido Crosetto to take forward the renewed defence and security partnership.

#Europe #S Jaishankar