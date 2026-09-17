EAM Jaishankar, Bhutan PM Tobgay launch Phase-II of international UPI for Bhutanese visitors to India

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Thursday launched Phase-II of international UPI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India, completing two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between the two countries.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, Jaishankar highlighted several initiatives on deepening the partnership between the two countries.

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The EAM said he joined Prime Minister Tobgay and Bhutanese Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel in launching the second phase of international UPI, enabling Bhutanese citizens visiting India to make payments.

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“Together with the use of UPI in Bhutan, this completes two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between India and Bhutan,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on extending the Nehru Wangchuck Scholarship Scheme for higher education by Bhutanese students at Indian institutions.

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“A step forward for our cooperation in education and capacity building,” Jaishankar said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2100545206156419453?s=20

Earlier, Jaishankar said he handed over 54 ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles to Tobgay, adding that India is supporting Bhutan’s advances towards e-mobility and sustainable transport.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2100526605420626262?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, in a post on X during his meeting with the Bhutanese PM, Jaishankar highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries and underlined that India stands firmly committed to Bhutan’s progress and prosperity.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2100526011867914312?s=20

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, highlighting the cultural and community-level depth of India-Bhutan relations, Jaishankar handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows to bolster Bhutan’s dairy sector, toured the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace, and offered prayers at the sacred Kurjey Lhakhang during his visit to Bumthang, as part of his ongoing visit to the country.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Bhutan from September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dhungyel. (ANI)

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