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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar calls for Global South cooperation amid conflicts, trade pressures and climate challenges

EAM Jaishankar calls for Global South cooperation amid conflicts, trade pressures and climate challenges

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ANI
Updated At : 06:32 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) called for greater cooperation among Global South countries to address rising geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, climate shocks and pressures on the multilateral system.

Addressing the meeting of Global South Countries on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said the global situation was marked by increasing conflicts, pressure on supply chains and trade, fragmented investment flows, growing debt vulnerabilities and inadequate development finance.

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"Assessed a global picture marked by rising conflicts and geopolitical tensions; mounting pressure on supply chains and trade; fragmenting investment flows; growing debt vulnerabilities amid inadequate development finance; intensifying climate shocks; and a multilateral system and international norms under increasing strain," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2102495245078270133?s=20

He said Global South countries should work together to address key challenges, including supply chain, finance and connectivity bottlenecks.

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Jaishankar called for efforts to prevent the manipulation of energy availability and prices, ensure food security by addressing challenges related to grain and fertiliser supplies, and promote fair economic and trade practices.

He also highlighted the need to enhance industrialisation and production capabilities, secure maritime commons, and ensure the safety and security of seafarers and commercial shipping.

The External Affairs Minister further stressed the importance of managing the transformations brought by Artificial Intelligence to prevent divisions and called for greater inclusion in decision-making structures on issues affecting Global South countries.

"We must forge closer economic, technological & environmental cooperation, use existing platforms to highlight our concerns, while striving for Reformed Multilateralism," Jaishankar said.

Further, Jaishankar met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said their discussions focused on the Gulf situation, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the Ukraine conflict.

"Good to catch up with DPM & FM Antonio Tajani of Italy. Our conversation focused on the Gulf situation, IMEC, and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said.

Italy, India strengthen strategic partnership; Tajani highlights IMEC, trade goals after meeting Jaishankar

Further, Tajani also said Italy and India were strengthening their strategic partnership through cooperation in areas including defence, security, artificial intelligence, space, critical technologies and energy.

Sharing details of his meeting with Jaishankar, he said the two countries aimed to expand collaboration and increase trade ties.

"In New York I met my dear friend and Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Italy and India are bound by a special Strategic Partnership, which we are strengthening through ever broader collaboration, from defense and security to artificial intelligence, from space to critical technologies and energy," Tajani said in a post on X.

He said India was a key country for Italy's Export Action Plan and expressed the desire to work together towards achieving a trade exchange target of 20 billion euros by 2029.

"We want to work together to achieve the goal of 20 billion euros in trade exchange by 2029, seizing all the opportunities offered by the EU-India Free Trade Agreement and the strategic development of the IMEC corridor," he said.

Tajani also highlighted the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation for trade routes and connectivity.

"In this framework, we share the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, essential for the security of trade routes, for connectivity, and for the growth of our economies," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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